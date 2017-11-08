Portland-set and shot web series 'The Benefits of Gusbandry' back for Season 2

A new season of a hit web series is bringing the laughs to and from Portland.

Season two of "The Benefits of Gusbandry" started streaming Tuesday, and the series was created here in the Rose City.

Show creator Alicia J. Rose explained that "gusbandry" refers to the relationships between some women and their best friends who happen to be gay but also may be their life partner.

Rose has lived in Portland since 1995 and said it was important to use real locations and real people in telling these stories.

Actress and Oregon native Brooke Totman said her role in the series is the best she has ever had, adding there are a number of great opportunities for real artists in the city.

Fans can stream the first three episodes of season two of "The Benefits of Gusbandry" now. It's available on Amazon Prime, as well as Seed and Spark's streaming platform.

For more on the series please visit TheBenefitsOfGusbandry.com.

