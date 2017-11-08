Forest Grove man sentenced to prison for using bomb in attempted murder of estranged wife

A Forest Grove man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for setting off a bomb outside the home where his estranged wife was sleeping.

Timothy Ray Holycross, 57, was arrested in June and convicted by a jury in October on charges including attempted aggravated murder, arson, violation of a stalking protective order, unlawful possession of a firearm and manufacturing and possession of a destructive device.

Detective determined he set off a “large destructive device” on the 2900 block of 22nd Place near Bard Park in May.

His estranged wife was sleeping with another man at the home, according to investigators. Police said Holycross had a stalking order against him from the woman.

The explosion sent shrapnel nearly 100 yards away from the explosion site.

Holycross was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday.

