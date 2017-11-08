Woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for deadly Newport motel fire

A woman who started a motel fire that killed four people by dropping a lit cigarette on a bed was sentenced to four years in prison.

Rebecca Joanne Sinclair, 39, pleaded guilty to charges of criminally negligent homicide, reckless burning and reckless endangering of another as part of a plea agreement Tuesday.

Sinclair was arrested in April after a long investigation into the fire that destroyed the City Center Motel on Highway 101 in August 2016.

Police said the fire started in Sinclair’s room on the first floor and spread quickly after she opened her hotel door to seek help.

The motel was evacuated, but people in two rooms were unable to escape.

Allen Arthur Hepner, 63, and Tammi Sue Hepner, 51, both of Portland, and Danny Keith Shoemaker, 64, and Sandra Kay Shoemaker, 60, both of Springfield, died in the fire.

Sinclair was treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Police said the use of intoxicants was not a factor in Sinclair’s delayed response to the fire.

In May of this year, Sinclair was deemed mentally unfit to proceed in the court case and ordered to the Oregon State Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

On Tuesday, police said she reached a plea agreement and was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.