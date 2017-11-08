Red Cross looking for donations to help local veterans

The Cascade Region of the American Red Cross is looking for donations and volunteers to help them put together hygiene kits that will be given to local veterans for Veteran’s Day.

People can drop off their donations at the Red Cross Regional Headquarters in Portland on N. Vancouver Ave. and the nonprofit’s Vancouver office on NE 82nd Ave.

Some of the items suggested for donations include toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, first aid kits, hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo and conditioner, bandages, antibiotic ointment, lip balm, antacids, nail clippers, socks, hairbrushes or combs, knit hats, gloves, hand warmers, grocery gift cards and washcloths.

Volunteers can also join the Red Cross to put together the kits at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Portland headquarters.

A spokeswoman for the Red Cross told FOX 12 the organization handed out about 1,000 kits last year to local veterans in need. Many of the items are delivered to homeless veterans, veterans in low-income housing, as well as at veteran’s hospitals.

For more information, please go to RedCrossVetsDay.org.

