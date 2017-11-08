Woman found dead in fire at Oregon City homeless camp - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman found dead in fire at Oregon City homeless camp

A woman was found dead in a fire at an Oregon City homeless camp.

Officers on patrol spotted a fire near the Abernethy Bridge at Washington Street and 16th Street at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers reached the hillside scene, the fire had overtaken the homeless camp and nearby trees.

Clackamas Fire District #1 responded and put out the fire.

Crews at the scene then found a woman dead inside a shelter. The woman’s name has not been released, pending family notification.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

