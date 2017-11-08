Photo snapped by victim’s mother leads to arrest of Beaverton groping suspect

Investigators are crediting a mother with helping them identify a sex offender accused of groping and exposing himself to young children in two different area stores of after she took a photo of the man. (KPTV)

Investigators said a sex offender was arrested Tuesday night after exposing himself and touching kids inappropriately at two local Dollar Tree stores.

Samuel Burris, 44, had his first court appearance on those charges Wednesday afternoon and faces two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of public indecency and one count of resisting arrest.

Making this situation even more concerning is the fact that deputies believe there could be more victims of this Beaverton man.

The mother of one of the victims, who wished to remain anonymous, told FOX 12 she was glad Burris was caught and said she played a big role in making that happen.

Speaking through an interpreter, she explained how she was shopping with her daughters inside the Dollar Tree store located at 17475 Southwest Farmington Road in Aloha when the girls, ages 6 and 8, told her something awful had just happened.

They had been an aisle away from their mother when deputies said Burris exposed himself and sexually touched them.

The girls pointed out Burris to their mother, and while she was fearful of confronting him directly, she was still able to get out her camera.

“The first thing that came to mind was, 'Just take a picture so we can identify this person,'” she told FOX 12. “I was very scared. My daughters were in shock.”

She shared the image with investigators, and they are crediting it with helping to crack the case.

An employee with the sheriff’s office saw the photo and recognized Burris as a sex offender who regularly showed up to check in.

“I was really happy that they were able to identify him and that they were able to get it through the picture I gave police,” the mother said.

Deputies said Burris is also the suspect in a second case from September 6 at the Dollar Tree store located at 13575 Northwest Cornell Road in Cedar Mill.

In that case, they say he exposed himself to another 6-year-old girl.

For the family who was victimized in Aloha, the shock of what happened still isn’t over. The mother said her daughters are doing a little better now, but they were very shaken.

“When we go out, they don’t want to leave my side, and so they get very close to me and not want to leave my side,” she explained. “At school, they were having issues, as well, with not wanting to go to the bathroom by themselves, but now I guess they’re able to go by themselves now, but they were asking teachers to go with them.”

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 503-846-2500.

In a bizarre twist, there was another person who groped two little girls at the Aloha Dollar Tree last Friday. Investigators said that case is not connected to Burris’ and that the suspect in that incident still hasn’t been found.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.