McMinnville officer shoots, kills dog after reports of aggressive behavior

A McMinnville police officer shot and killed a dog described by investigators as being repeatedly aggressive toward multiple people, including the officer.

The incident began Wednesday morning when dispatchers received complaints about two black lab dogs running loose and causing a traffic hazard on Northeast Lafayette Avenue.

One caller said he attempted to contain the dogs, but the dogs “exhibited aggressive behavior,” with one approaching his parked car and putting its front legs on the side of the vehicle while continuing to be aggressive.

Two officers located that man and then found the dogs. The officers attempted to entice the dogs with treats, but they were not successful and the dogs ran off.

A postal worker then reported the two dogs acting aggressively toward her, to the point she had her defensive dog spray in her hand.

The dogs were then located by the officers on the 700 block of Northeast 19th Street.

One officer exited the patrol vehicle and reported that the two dogs “aggressively charged” toward him as he stood in the street.

“With the dogs’ sudden aggressive behavior towards this officer, and with minimal time to react to a simultaneous attack from the two dogs, the officer was forced to fire his sidearm at the closest aggressing dog,” according to the McMinnville Police Department.

The “lead aggressing dog” was shot and killed. The second dog immediately retreated, according to police.

A person in the house where the dogs were last seen came out and confirmed the dogs lived at that home. The dog owners were unaware the dogs were missing and were not sure how the dogs had escaped the house and yard, according to police.

The McMinnville Police Department reported Wednesday night that no further information would be made available surrounding this incident.

