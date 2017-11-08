Second suspect in North Plains deadly shooting arrested in Wilsonville

The second suspect in a deadly North Plains shooting that happened in September was arrested in Wilsonville.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Chad B. Pitcher was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

Pitcher was wanted for the Sept. 19 deadly shooting of Michael Zven Arch.

Arch, 39, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 16000 block of Northwest Dairy Creek Road. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Arch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Christopher Stevens on Sept. 28. He was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

The sheriff's office said Pitcher has been charged with murder and is being held without bail at the Washington County Jail.

