Second suspect in North Plains deadly shooting arrested in Wilso - KPTV - FOX 12

Second suspect in North Plains deadly shooting arrested in Wilsonville

Posted: Updated:
Chad Brandon Pitcher, jail booking photo (Courtesy Washington County Jail) Chad Brandon Pitcher, jail booking photo (Courtesy Washington County Jail)
WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

The second suspect in a deadly North Plains shooting that happened in September was arrested in Wilsonville.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Chad B. Pitcher was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

Pitcher was wanted for the Sept. 19 deadly shooting of Michael Zven Arch.

Arch, 39, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 16000 block of Northwest Dairy Creek Road. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Arch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Christopher Stevens on Sept. 28. He was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

The sheriff's office said Pitcher has been charged with murder and is being held without bail at the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.