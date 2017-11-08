Driver killed in two vehicle crash near St. Johns Bridge identified

The 71-year-old driver killed in a two vehicle crash that happened near the St. Johns Bridge Saturday night has been identified.

Portland police identified the driver as John B. Crook of Keizer.

Officers responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police believe Crook, the driver of a white Kia Optima, drove west across the bridge at a high rate of speed and did not stop for a red light at the intersection of St. Johns Bridge and Northwest Bridge Avenue.

At the same time, a Ford F-150 truck arrived at a green light at the intersection and turned westbound onto the St. Johns Bridge from Northwest Bridge Avenue. The Optima collided with the F-150, causing the truck to roll off the roadway and come to a stop on its roof.

Two people inside the F-150 were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Crook died at the scene.

The identities of those injured have not been released.

