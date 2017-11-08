Man killed in shooting near PSU identified as 21-year-old Vancouver resident

The man killed in a shooting near the Portland State University campus Tuesday morning has been identified.

Portland police identified the person killed as 21-year-old Diego Tejeda-Manzo of Vancouver.

Police and PSU public safety officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m. near Southwest Broadway and Montgomery Street.

When officers arrived they found Tejeda-Manzo lying on the ground in front of the Subway restaurant at 1717 Southwest Park Avenue.

Tejeda-Manzo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Officer determined that Tejeda-Manzo died of homicidal violence as a result of a gunshot wound.

Police said preliminary information suggests that there was a disturbance before the shooting, and officers said witnesses told them several people were running away from the scene of the incident after hearing gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.