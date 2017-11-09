Portlanders transitioning to colder, darker days in Rose City

Many probably felt it Wednesday: a familiar chill in the air.

Portland weather had a good run, with a nice string of beautiful days, but on Wednesday many in Portland said they could really feel the cold in the air.

Additionally, this is the first week of setting the clocks back and Portlanders are still transitioning into to colder, darker days.

“The warm weather is gone, and I’m really sad about that,” said Anthony, who was walking along the Portland Waterfront.

Wind, plus trees and chilly temperatures – it’s a familiar feeling in the Rose city.

“A little bit of everything, except sunshine, hah,” said Anthony.

In Bridgetown, the city lights are popping on earlier than usual.

“There’s nothing I can do about it, right?” said Anthony.

“Winter is coming,” said Addy Rutter, who was jogging in downtown Portland.

Snow and clouds were moving in on Mt. Hood. In the Columbia River Gorge winds reached up to 75 miles per hour, putting a halt to rockfall work. The strong wind gusts were too dangerous for crews near Multnomah Falls.

But for Alberto Luna, the work, must go on.

“Three jackets, three, because two isn’t enough,” said Luna.

Luna works at a gas station in Portland. He was wearing two pairs of gloves on Wednesday.

Cyclists and runners on the Portland Waterfront said they welcome the challenge.

“Just trying to get used to running in this, it’s not too bad, it gets worse so,” said Daniel Sanchez, who was running in downtown Portland.

“He bought cheesecake, so we didn’t have a choice, we had to run,” said Rutter.

“People are rooting you on, you’re out there too, there’s this comradery,” said Katelyn Nichols.

Like many Portlanders, Nichols said she embraces the transition into the rainy season.

“I think almost every single person on the waterfront, which has only been like five, has smiled and said hello with the look in the eye, which is different than the ordinary bustle. I actually think it’s great, I say its liquid sunshine,” she said.

