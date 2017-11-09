Local police cracking down on distracted drivers who don't obey new cell phone law

Police are cracking down on distracted drivers who they say aren't obeying the new cell phone law.

According to police, they're still seeing too many drivers using their phones despite a new law that went into effect on Oct. 1.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies will have a few officers in plain clothing looking for people driving with their cell phones. Those who are, are facing a $260 fine.

Officials say the new law was designed to save more lives and stop the so-called distracted driving epidemic. But even with the new law in place, some drivers say they're still seeing dozens of people ignoring it.

"I about got hit today by a woman on the phone, seriously! Going into the tunnel on 26 she just about slammed into me," said Pat Hellberg.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they completed a similar mission a few weeks back. Deputies say out of 104 total traffic stops, 74 of them were cell phone related.

Lauren Calheim says people underestimate the convenience and importance of cell phone holders. She says she didn't waste any time getting hers.

"I just purchased it as soon as the law took effect to try to utilize that when I'm using navigation," said Calheim.

All in all, police say the risk of hurting yourself or someone else, just isn't worth it.

"This is a dangerous object right here right, and people on their phones, no it scares me and I'm glad that they're cracking down," said Hellberg.

Officers say they will be looking for people driving with cell phones off Tualatin Valley Highway and Canyon Road. They'll release citations stats once their mission is complete.

