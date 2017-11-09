Portland stuntwoman shows FOX 12 the hard knocks of Hollywood

A Portland woman specializes in driving and fighting, and it's all for her job.

When fans think of movie and TV stunts, a big production house in LA may come to mind. However, there is a place for successful stunt doubles like Kirsten Foe right here at home in the Pacific Northwest.

Foe is a stunt double working right here, freelancing in the Rose City, and while some people may think she is in it for the adrenaline rush, she told FOX 12 it was just another day’s work.

"I car surf, so they'll put the car up on two wheels and then I pop out of a window and ride on it," she said, explaining a stunt. "Everything I do is rehearsed, and I don't do things that I feel are really unsafe. I am not a daredevil. Stunt people are not daredevils. We have to be able to do the exact same thing ten times in a row sometimes.”

People may recognize Foe’s familiar face from her work on such Portland-based productions as “Grimm” or “The Librarians,” and the stunt woman said she thinks the Rose City is a growing home for shows.

"I worked on Grimm for quite a while. Six years on Grimm, and I doubled a number of people on that, mainly Brie Turner who played Rosalie at the Spice Shop," she recalled. "This is a great place to film. If I was a producer and I had a choice between Atlanta and Portland - no offense Atlanta, but your summers are not good."

Speaking of Grimm, Foe said that sometimes the reality of the job of a stunt woman can be a little tough.

"I've been hired to double woman where I'm just, like, running through a field, and the actresses are like, ‘But I was in track in high school,’ and the producers are like, ‘I don't care,’ because if they were to step in a hole and twist their ankle that's a big problem,” she explained. “If I were to step in a hole and twist my ankle...there's another stunt woman."

It's not all running through fields and standing on cars for Foe. She also fights… a lot.

"The whole thing with fighting is that there's never any contact. It's more of a cue to you to react,” she said. I should never be hitting or punching you, that's not stunts, that's just mean."

For fans thinking they are ready for the challenge, Foe is teaching a few classes at the Portland studio called “Acting for Kids and Teens Portland,” and she may be hosting an adult class soon.

To learn more about the class, head to ActingforKidsAndTeens.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.