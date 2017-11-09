Crews respond to carport fire in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to carport fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR

Ten people were displaced Thursday morning after their southeast Portland home’s carport caught fire.

Firefighters battled a fire that started just before 5 a.m. in the carport of a home in the 16800 block of Southeast Market Street.

Crews said ten people live in the house, and all occupants of the home present got out safely.

An ambulance did respond to the scene after a person reported some smoke inhalation, but no one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

