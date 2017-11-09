Portland Parks & Recreation introduces new system for wedding permits

For any engaged couples looking to get married in one of Portland’s parks, there’s been a change in how to secure the city’s public natural spaces.

Portland Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday that permits for weddings in any of the more than 200 parks, gardens and other natural settings that can be reserved in the city will be determined by lottery for 2018.

Previously, soon-to-be brides and grooms would claim permits in a first-come, first-serve application process. So, people would camp out to wait in line for their chance at a park wedding.

PP&R said introducing a lottery system aims to “give all couples the same chance at their preferred choices for dates and locations within the PP&R system.”

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., future newlyweds can apply for a park reservation to enter the 2018 lottery.

Applicants can submit a reservation request online at PortlandParks.org or by calling 503-823-2525 until Dec. 14. There is a $110 non-refundable application and processing fee.

The winning reservation applications will be determined on Dec. 15.

Some popular Portland spots that aren’t part of the spaces available through PP&R are the Japanese Garden, around Pittock Mansion and Portland International Raceway.

Anyone who wants more information on the lottery process and how to plan a wedding at a park should visit PortlandOregon.gov/Parks/weddings or call the Parks Customer Service Center at 503-823-2525.

