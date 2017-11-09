Local events scheduled to honor those who have served for Veterans Day

Saturday marks Veterans Day, and there are several events planned in the Portland metro area and beyond to recognize Americans who have served in the armed forces.

The Portland Veterans Day Parade is set to start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and will be in northeast Portland.

Downtown McMinnville’s Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.

Fort Vancouver is holding a ceremony at 10 a.m. and a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.

A Veteran's Day ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McCormick Park in St. Helens.

The Oregon Korean War Memorial in Wilsonville is hosting a Veterans Day observance ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday.

A Veterans Day observance at Bethel Congregational, United Church of Christ in Beaverton is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

A Veterans Day ceremony at Gresham Heroes Memorial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Washington County’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will take place in Hillsboro at the corner of Northeast 34th and Veterans Drive. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

In Salem, the statewide Veterans Day celebration is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Oregon WWII Memorial.

For more information on all the events outlined in this list and more, check out the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs website and Washington Department of Veterans Affairs website.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.