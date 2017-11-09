On the Go with Joe at Blue Star Donuts in Beaverton

For a chain of doughnut shops that has only been open five years, Blue Star Donuts has become a huge name in the Portland doughnut scene.

What makes Blue Star Donuts special? It’s all about the dough, which is made from a classic brioche recipe. The dough is made by hand and takes 18 hours to make.

All of the doughnuts’ glazes and fillings are made fresh, too, and their unique and creative flavors have earned them the nickname “Donuts for Grownups.”

Blue Star Donuts has six locations in Portland and now has made its way west to Beaverton.

YESSSSS!!! @BlueStarDonuts is finally opening in Beaverton. First look and taste coming up live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/a23jGMCrRn — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) November 9, 2017

The new shop, located at 14985 Southwest Barrows Road Suite 127, is holding a giveaway day Saturday to celebrate being in Beaverton. Customers can come by to claim a free doughnut each while supplies last.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.