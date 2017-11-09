Portland police: Man arrested for online luring of a child, more victims possible

A 57-year-old man accused of trying to lure a minor on social media has been taken into custody and there could be more victims, Portland police reported Thursday.

Mark A. Chervin was arrested by officers Wednesday after an investigation began early last month.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit received a community tip about possible criminal activity perpetrated by Chervin.

In response to the tip, an undercover officer posed as an underage female on a social media account and contacted Chervin.

Police said after the initial contact, Chervin repeatedly contacted the undercover officer in an attempt to build a sexual relationship.

Police said he expressed a desire to meet with her for purposes of a sexual nature. A meeting was arranged for Wednesday in southeast Portland, where Chervin was taken into custody.

Chervin was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of third-degree attempted sodomy, first-degree and second-degree online sexual corruption, second-degree attempted sexual abuse and 20 counts of luring a minor.

Chervin is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Police are asking anyone with information on Chervin or anyone who may be a victim to contact the Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-823-4867.

