Aloha man says he accidentally shot son after mistaking cat for intruder

An Aloha man said he accidentally shot his son early Thursday morning during an incident that began with his cat knocking over a large pot of food.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in the 21500 block of Southwest Peggy Court just before 2:40 a.m. to find a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the father unintentionally shot the boy when he went to grab his gun, and he as of now has not been charged in the case.

The man didn’t want to be interviewed on camera, but he and his daughter agreed to talk to FOX 12. Both said they are deeply relieved the boy is expected to make a full recovery and recalled the series of events leading to the accident.

The father said it started when he awoke to a loud crashing sound that he thought was an intruder in his home. He realized later his cat had knocked a large pot of food off his counter, but that was after he shot his sleeping son.

Mia Matsuo, the boy’s 15-year-old sister, wasn’t home at the time but said her father called her right away to tell her what happened after the noise woke him up.

“So he grabs the gun, but it was under his pillow and he has bandages on his fingers, so he didn’t know what he was doing, and he grabbed it and his finger grabbed the trigger, and it shot through the wall and hit my brother,” Matsuo said.

Matsuo said her brother also told her he awoke to that crashing noise and then heard the gunshot but said it took him awhile to realize he’d been shot. She thinks the family’s dog had been fighting with the cat, sparking a chase before the cat jumped on the counter and knocked down the pot.

According to Matsuo, her brother is now at Randall Children’s Hospital, where he had surgery to remove the bullet stuck in the side of his torso.

She said she and her father visited him Thursday morning, and despite the accident, there’s no bad feelings among the family members.

“It was an accident. He forgave him right away,” she said of her brother. “He said he’s doing a lot better, but it just hurts. He can’t drink anything. He can’t cough and it hurts really bad, and he can’t move.”

The father said he regularly practices gun safety at a firing range and expressed disbelief and embarrassment by what happened. He also said he understands the shooting, although an accident, was negligence on his part.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said they are still investigating the case and can’t comment further on the incident. The deputies did want to urge firearm owners to practice gun safety.

