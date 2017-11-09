Chef Vitaly Paley revamps 'best corn pudding' with MORE

MORE is kicking off a really fun cooking series just in time for the holidays, it's called "My Favorite Dish."

Members of the FOX 12 team submitted their best family recipes and then had them revamped by Portland chefs.

MORE's Stephanie Kralevich chose to her aunt Janet's recipe called "The Best Corn Pudding."

Ingredients:

1 cube butter melted fully

1 cup sour cream

1 cup canned corn

1 cup canned creamed corn

1 box of Jiffy cornbread mix (has to be Jiffy:).

Mix all ingredients and pour into a casserole dish or cake pan.

Bake at 350 for 50 minutes or until edges start to brown and the middle is set.

Stephanie joined James Beard Award-Winning Chef Vitaly Paley in the kitchen to see what he would do to bring the dish to another culinary level.

Chef Paley revamped the recipe by replacing the canned corn and creamed corn with fresh corn right off the husk, cooked down with some butter, then blended. He also replaced the Jiffy mix with Bob's Red Mill Cornbread mix.

