Deputies: Traffic stop leads to meth, heroin, 3 arrests in Cornelius

Jail booking photos of Larry Hough, Stephen Breaux and Lindsy James, as well as a photo from the Washington County Sheriff's Office of a traffic stop that led to three arrests. (KPTV)

A traffic stop in Cornelius led to three arrests after the discovery of methamphetamine and heroin, according to deputies.

A Washington County deputy stopped a 2001 Ford Escort near North 4th Avenue and Baseline Street for speeding at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

During the stop, a Hillsboro officer responded to the scene and his K-9 partner alerted to the presence of drugs in the car.

Along with meth and heroin, deputies said a social security card belonging to a recent theft victim was located, as well as additional items that were possibly stolen.

The driver, Larry Hough, 36, and two passengers, Stephen Breaux, 37, and Lindsy James, 27, were each arrested on charges of possession of meth and parole violation. Hough faces an additional charge of possession of heroin.

All three suspects are from Hillsboro and they were booked into the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.