Boil water notice lifted for 229 homes in NW Portland after water main break

A boil water notice has been lifted for 229 homes in northwest Portland after a water main break Thursday.

Washington County, Tualatin Valley Water District and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the area of Northwest 119th and Kearny Street on Thursday morning.

Outages were reported by Tualatin Valley Water District customers in the area as water rushed through multiple properties.

TVF&R firefighters worked to divert water away from homes, but at least one home sustained minor interior water damage.

By Thursday afternoon, Tualatin Valley Water District workers said the issue had been corrected and water pressure was restored, however the agency issued a boil water notice for 229 homes in the area of Northwest 119th Avenue and Sunningdale Drive as a precaution.

Water lines were being flushed and samples collected to confirm the drinking water met "all applicable water quality standards."

By Friday afternoon, water district workers reported all samples had passed quality tests, the water was deemed safe to drink and the boil water notice was lifted.

For more information, go to tvwd.org.

