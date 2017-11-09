Crews respond to water main break in NW Portland; boil water notice for 229 homes

Boil water area for 229 homes near Northeast Sunningdale and 119th in the Tualatin Valley Water District area. (Map: Tualatin Valley Water District)

A water main break sent water rushing through multiple properties in northwest Portland on Thursday morning.

Washington County, Tualatin Valley Water District and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the area of Northwest 119th and Kearny Street.

Water outages were reported by Tualatin Valley Water District customers in the area.

TVF&R firefighters worked to divert water away from homes, but at least one home sustained minor interior water damage.

The cause of the water main break was not immediately known.

By Thursday afternoon, Tualatin Valley Water District workers said the issue had been corrected and water pressure was restored, however the agency issued a boil water notice to 229 homes in the area of Northwest 119th Avenue and Sunningdale Drive as a precaution.

Water lines were being flushed and samples collected to confirm the drinking water meets "all applicable water quality standards." The test results were expected by noon Friday.

