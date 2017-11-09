Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting outside Vancouver bar

A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a Vancouver bar on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call from a worker at QuarterDeck Bar on the 4300 block of East 4th Plain Boulevard at 10:40 p.m.

People in the bar reported hearing shots fired outside the building.

The shooting victim had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle by the time officers arrived at the scene.

Police then located the victim and learned his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Due to his condition, detectives have not been able to thoroughly interview him. Some people at the scene were not cooperative with investigators, according to officers.

Police said it is not clear at this point if the victim was the intended target.

No other details were available about a suspect in this case or what led to the shooting.

