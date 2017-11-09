Starbucks offers BOGO deal on holiday drinks - KPTV - FOX 12

Starbucks offers BOGO deal on holiday drinks

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV file) (KPTV file)
(KPTV) -

For coffee drinkers, the only thing better than a cup of Joe is a second one, and for the next few days, Starbucks is offering that second drink for free, with a holiday twist.

Latte-lovers can go two-by-two for an afternoon pick-me-up at the coffee chain and get the second cup for free.

Customers can get the deal from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at locations nationwide from November 9 through November 13.

The deal is not for the entire Starbucks menu, though. It only works with seven holiday-flavored drinks - Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Joy Brewed Tea.

The drinks are available cold, blended or hot, and they will be in the chain’s new holiday cups made for customers to color with their own designs.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.