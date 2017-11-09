Starbucks offers BOGO deal on holiday drinks

For coffee drinkers, the only thing better than a cup of Joe is a second one, and for the next few days, Starbucks is offering that second drink for free, with a holiday twist.

Latte-lovers can go two-by-two for an afternoon pick-me-up at the coffee chain and get the second cup for free.

Customers can get the deal from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at locations nationwide from November 9 through November 13.

Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ?? this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017

The deal is not for the entire Starbucks menu, though. It only works with seven holiday-flavored drinks - Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Joy Brewed Tea.

The drinks are available cold, blended or hot, and they will be in the chain’s new holiday cups made for customers to color with their own designs.

