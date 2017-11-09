Police investigating shots fired in Forest Heights neighborhood in NW Portland

Police are investigating shots fired in northwest Portland’s Forest Heights neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 8800 block of Northwest Hazeltine Street at 6:17 a.m. Thursday.

Officers did not immediately locate anyone injured or any evidence of gunfire. However, when they returned in the daylight, police discovered evidence of gunfire near the intersection of Northwest Hazeltine Street and Miller Road.

Nobody arrived at area hospitals with injuries related to this case, according to police.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Criminalists with the Portland Police Bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

