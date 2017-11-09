Multnomah Co. commissioners vote to approve sale of Wapato Jail

With a 4-1 vote Thursday, Multnomah County Board of County Commissioners approved the sale of the Wapato Jail, which has been vacant for 13 years.

The county signed a letter of intent for the deal last week, but the commissioners had to vote on the final approval in a public meeting.

Commissioners Sharon Meieran, Jessica Vega Pederson and Lori Stegmann and Chair Deborah Kafoury all voted for the deal. Loretta Smith was the only “nay” vote.

The value of the deal the county made with Portland developer Marty Kehoe with Kehoe Northwest Properties, LLC., for the property was set at $10.8 million, with $200,000 due in two business days as a good-faith deposit.

An appraisal in 2014 set the value of the facility at $8.5 million at that time. A business owner offered $9 million for the facility last year, but eventually backed out.

A county spokesperson told FOX 12 that the developers now have a 60-day due diligence window in which they can investigate the property more thoroughly. There is also an option to add another 30 days for the review.

In addition to approving the deal, the county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution directing the proceeds from the sale to be used to fund what county officials called “comprehensive housing stability strategies.”

The facility is a 155,400-square-foot building on 18.24 acres of industrial land in the Rivergate Industrial Park, built in 2004 with money from a $46 million bond voters approved in 1996.

