'The Bodyguard' comes to Portland's Keller Auditorium


'The Bodyguard' comes to Portland's Keller Auditorium

PORTLAND, OR

It's been 25 years since the film "The Bodyguard" starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner won multiple Grammy awards for its music and was nominated for two Oscars. 

Now the Broadway musical version of the story is showing at the Keller Auditorium, and features classic songs like "So Emotional," "Saving All My Love" and one of the biggest selling songs of all time "I Will Always Love You."

MORE's Molly Riehl spoke with with one of the show's stars, Judson Mills, about bringing "The Bodyguard" to live audiences. 

Judson told Molly attendees can expect more humor than the movie, but the same story that made people love the film. 

Tickets for "The Bodyguard," which runs until Sunday, can be bought on the Keller Auditorium's website

