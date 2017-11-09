Police: Burglary suspect shot at by Hillsboro homeowner arrested after drug overdose

A burglary suspect who was shot at by a Hillsboro homeowner was arrested after overdosing on drugs, according to police.

Officers responded to a hospital for an overdose investigation at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man turned out to be a person of interest in a burglary that occurred Nov. 2 on the 6800 block of Northeast Main Street.

The homeowner in that case told FOX 12 someone shattered glass doors to break into his home, ate some of his food and then stole his classic Mercedes from the garage.

The burglar then returned early the next morning and broke through plastic that was covering the broken glass doors. That’s when the homeowner fired two shots, sending the suspect sprinting away from the home.

Investigators said the Mercedes was captured by surveillance cameras in the area and the suspect was also caught on camera at a nearby Albertsons store.

The man in the hospital due to an overdose was determined to be the burglary suspect, according to police.

Christopher Allen Greene, 26, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

“The Hillsboro Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping us resolve this case,” according to a statement from the department.

