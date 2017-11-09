Pepsi, Feed The Children and Salvation Army team up to help Portland families

Ahead of the holidays, a major soft drink company and a national charity teamed together to help feed families in the Portland area.

Thursday morning, PepsiCo and the non-profit Feed The Children delivered 32,000 pounds of food with the help of volunteers from Portland chapter of the Salvation Army.

“When it comes to things, when the need is so great as it is right now, collaborations like this are imperative,” Captain Jared Arnold with the Salvation Army explained.

According to Feed The Children, 18 percent of people in Portland live below the poverty line and the food delivered Thursday will help feed 800 families for a week.

“When you start to think about whether or not you can afford to pay the mortgage or, you know, to buy groceries that week, that is a hard choice to make,” Arnold said. “So having an opportunity like this where you can have just a small pick-me-up, a starter, an abundancy to kind of get things going, especially coming into the holiday season, it is just a wonderful opportunity.

“It’s great for these families,” Aaron Hazel with Feed the Children added. “A lot of them just need a little bit of extra assistance, and we’re here to do that.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.