Police identify 30-year-old man killed in SE Portland stabbing

Portland police have identified the man killed in a stabbing in southeast Portland as 30-year-old Richard Whitemore.

Police responded to the area of Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street around 11:24 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a stabbing.

When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, they found Whitemore lying on the ground and a large amount of blood around him.

Whitemore was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators believe Whitemore and the suspect were involved in a fight near the scene. Whitemore was seriously injured, according to police, but he walked a block before he fell to the ground.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Whitemore died of homicidal violence caused by a sharp force injury.

There have been no arrests and police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.

