Police: Menacing suspect who caused evacuation of Lebanon Walmart arrested

Police in Lebanon said they arrested a 19-year-old man who they said sent an employee at a local store a series of threatening text messages Wednesday night prompting the store to be evacuated.

Officers said they arrested Samuel F. Ayres Thursday in Lebanon after executing what they called a “high-risk traffic stop.”

Dispatchers said they received a 911 call from an employee at the Walmart store on South Santiam Highway just after 9 p.m. The caller said she had just broken up with Ayres and that he had sent her messages saying he was going to kill her and a photo of him holding a gun pointed at the store.

The employee said Ayres sent another message as the officers were arriving at the store saying he could see their patrol cars.

At that point, officers evacuated the store and surrounding area and took the employee to a safe location. More officers and crews from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and Albany Police Department arrived and helped in searching the store and surrounding area.

Despite these search efforts, Ayers was not found in the area Wednesday night. Officers learned Ayers may have been back at his residence on Del Rio Drive in Albany on Thursday, but as officers approached, they saw him leave the residence and get into a vehicle headed toward Lebanon.

The officers were able to stop the vehicle and take Ayers into custody on the northwest side of Lebanon on Denny School Road.

He will be taken to the Linn County Jail and faces charges of domestic menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct, coercion and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.