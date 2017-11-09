Attempted murder suspect arrested in connection with shots fired in NE Portland

An attempted murder suspect was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to the 11300 block of Northeast Knott Street at 1:03 p.m. Saturday after multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

Witnesses said someone in a speeding car shot at another car speeding through the neighborhood.

Evidence of gunfire was located by officers, including one home that was hit.

Officers then contacted a person believed to have been the intended target of the shooting. Several bullet strikes were found on that person’s vehicle, but there were no reports of injuries.

The Gang Enforcement Team responded to assist in the investigation.

Early Thursday morning, the Special Emergency Reaction Team served a warrant at a home in northeast Portland and took 43-year-old Jahi K. Moody into custody.

A handgun and another firearm were seized at the scene.

Moody was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Bryn Declercque at 503-823-2056 or Bryan.Declercque@portlandoregon.gov.

