Low Oswego Lake allows firefighters to train for mud rescues

It is a somewhat unusual sight in Lake Oswego as the lake has been lowered to allow people living on its banks to do maintenance and repairs to boat docks and pylons.

It has also allowed first responders in the area to get a chance to practice mud rescues.

This week members of the Lake Oswego Fire Department and others were on the lake bed for a three-day course.

"The mud looks very innocent,” said Gert Zoutendijk with the Lake Oswego Fire Department. “It looks like you can walk right out on it."

Zoutendijk said they lower the lake every five years or so. That is when they get their training in for mud rescues.

He adds it’s not a common emergency call, but it is always good to be ready for it just in case.

@JohnKPTV Thanks again for being part of our team today! pic.twitter.com/BiFmw5szHc — Lake Oswego Fire (@LakeOswegoFire) November 9, 2017

Firefighters said what can happen is people see an animal or pet that has gone out onto the lake bed and becomes stuck. The witness then goes out and attempts to rescue the animal, but ends up stuck in a potentially dangerous situation.

With Oswego Lake low right now, firefighters are asking people if they do see animals out there, don’t try to rescue them but rather call the non-emergency dispatch number so firefighters can respond.

