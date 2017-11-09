Trio sentenced for Salem purse thefts that hospitalized two victims

Three people have been sentenced in connection with purse thefts in Salem that led to the hospitalization of two victims.

Russel Taylor, Amanda Brown and Angel Rogers were arrested in August.

Court documents state Taylor stole purses from a woman and her adult daughter at Chipotle on Commercial Street Southeast and ran out to a waiting car with Brown and Rogers inside.

The two victims followed Taylor and one of them lunged at him, but lost her balance and fell.

Court documents state the other woman stood in front of the car to stop Taylor from driving off, but he accelerated and she jumped on the hood of the car.

Taylor kept driving, forcing the woman to fall off, according to court documents.

Both women were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The three suspects were soon found and arrested.

Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree robbery and was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison on Oct. 31. Brown pleaded guilty that same day to second-degree robbery and was sentenced to six years and two months in prison.

Rogers previously pleaded no contest to the charge of second-degree attempted robbery on Aug. 30. She was sentenced Thursday to three years supervised probation with no additional jail time.

