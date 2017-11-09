Vancouver Seahawks fan turns garage into 12th Man-cave

No matter the sport and no matter the team, fans all need a comfy place to dwell on game day, and while some may have a fan cave or a man cave, a Seattle Seahawks fan in Vancouver has created a 12th man cave.

Mark McCreary is a proud member of the Southwest Washington Sea Hawkers booster club. A fan of the team since they started in 1976, the 58-year-old dump truck driver for CalPortland has ridden the Blue Wave for more than 40 years, all thanks to one holiday gift.

“My mom got me this ball for Christmas one year and that's how everything exploded to what you see now,” he said from his garage, now turned into a shrine to all things Seahawks he calls the Talon Room.

McCreary, a season ticket holder in the mid-80s in the Dome and lifelong lover of the king, Steve Largent, is also an interior decorator with a flair for feathers.

“If it's blue and green, it's for me,” he told FOX 12. “People that I know that are fans of other teams have all given me stuff. Garage sales, Craigslist, you name it, I try and find it.”

While there is no room to park a car or store the mower, parked in his 14-foot by 19-foot garage are his La-Z-Boys, custom milk can seats and, of course, a Hawk bar.

“I've got Bud Light with a Seahawk on it,” McCreary said. “Back in the ‘80s & ‘90s, people didn't want the stuff.”

There are some rules in the room, with the biggest being don’t bug McCreary on Sundays, or some Mondays and Thursdays.

“The wife will go, 'Well, how many people are coming over this weekend?'” he said. “I just say, ‘I don't know. I don't know. 5, 10, 20? I don't know.’”

Mark has been married for almost 20 years, but his wife won't come near on game day.

“I used to enjoy football but not any longer,” she said. “He is so obnoxious and loud!”

“She'll wave hi, and then go back in and watch 'The Women of...Somewhere,’” McCreary added.

The talon room is ever evolving, McCreary said. He wants to build up, adding another story with a fire-pole back down to the garage, if his wife will let him.

The Southwest Washington Sea Hawkers are helping to raise money for local foster kids by raffling off this 2018 Kia Soul that's been "Seahawked" out. Raffle tickets are being sold at Dick Hannah Kia and the Orchard's Tap Bar and Grill.

The winning ticket will be drawn during the Seahawks game on New Year's Eve.

