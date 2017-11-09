Students walk out of class to support DACA program, dreamers

Hundreds of local students walked out of class in protest Thursday, calling on Congress to pass a new Dream act.

Protesters gathered at the state capitol in Salem after leaving class, all as part of a national Day of Action for the Dream Act.

About 250 students gathered on the steps of the capitol, chanting and holding signs. Most of them are from North Salem and McKay high schools, while students from other schools around the state held similar demonstrations.

Now that President Donald Trump has said he will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, immigrant activists say Congress needs to create a new and fair plan to protect DACA recipients, also known as “Dreamers.”

Students at the rally Thursday said thousands of local families are counting on it.

“It affects a lot of people in our community,” McKay student Raul Marquez told FOX 12. “So we, as a student body at McKay, want to show that we support Dacistas, and this is one of the ways that we’re able to come together and unite to support Dacistas.”

“All of the DACA students that I know are really hard working. They want to go to college, they want to get a better education and contribute to our country,” McKay student Adriana Escorcia added. “And why are we stopping them from doing that? Why are we stopping them from getting the rights that they deserve?”

Demonstrators said Thursday they are calling on Congress to cement a new plan by next month.

