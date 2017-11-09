Vancouver humane society offering free pet adoptions for military service members

The Humane Society of Southwest Washington is celebrating Veterans Day by giving away furry friends for free.

Starting on Saturday, the humane society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans through the program called "He Cared. We Care."

The Ray Hickey Foundation provided a grant to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington for the free pet adoptions.

"Pet ownership will enrich the lives of our service members in so many ways, and this program will provide these wonderful animals with a safe and welcoming home," President of HSSW Stacey Graham said. "We are so grateful that the Ray Hickey Foundation is inspiring service members to find a new best friend in November."

The special offer starts on Veterans Day and will continue through November.

Pets adopted from HSSW include microchips, spay or neuter surgery, and vaccinations.

