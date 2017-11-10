Deputies: 33-year-old man shot while sitting in car in Milwaukie

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 7400 block of Southeast Michael Drive which is an unincorporated area of Milwaukie.

When deputies arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to OHSU for treatment.

Deputy Mark Nikolai told FOX 12 the man was sitting in the driver's side of a car when he was shot. The suspect took off after the shooting.

The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public at this time.

BREAKING: Deputies and Detectives investigating a shooting in the area of Michael Dr/Fuller Rd. Media can stage at that location. #alert — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) November 10, 2017

UPDATE: There is one victim of the shooting and no danger to the public at this time. — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) November 10, 2017

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference CCSO Case # 17-29684.

