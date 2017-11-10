Deputies: 33-year-old man shot while sitting in car in Milwaukie - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: 33-year-old man shot while sitting in car in Milwaukie

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 7400 block of Southeast Michael Drive which is an unincorporated area of Milwaukie.

When deputies arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to OHSU for treatment.

Deputy Mark Nikolai told FOX 12 the man was sitting in the driver's side of a car when he was shot. The suspect took off after the shooting.

The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference CCSO Case # 17-29684.

