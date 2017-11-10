Portland teen holds Date Safe event instead of birthday party

The recent allegations about consent in Hollywood have lots of people talking, including a local teenager who decided that instead of having a birthday party she wanted to help educate others about the issue.

For her 14th birthday, Irie Page contacted local businesses, police departments, and community leaders to put together the "Can I Kiss You?" program on Thursday night.

The program is designed to teach young people about the importance of consent.

Page also reached out to Mike Domitrz, the founder of the Date Safe Project, to host the event.

Domitrz hosts events like this across the country, and Page says she's happy to have him in town for the night.

"It just kinda just came to me. I was like 'I want to have Mike come speak,' and I started learning more about the Date Safe Project and everything he does, and I was definitely invested in having him come," said Page.

Page did have a few moments in the spotlight to celebrate her big day. Domitrz led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to her.

To learn more about the "Can I Kiss You?" program, visit https://www.datesafeproject.org/universities/can-i-kiss-you/

