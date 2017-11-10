Two family-run businesses in Vancouver hit by burglars

Two small business owners in Clark County are reeling after supplies of theirs were stolen Wednesday night.

Evergreen Lawn Care and Campbell Pet Company were both hit, and Clark County deputies say the cases are connected.

David Browning’s landscaping trailer was stolen from the church parking lot where it was being stored, then driven seven miles down the road to Campbell Pet Company in Vancouver.

Debris from Browning’s trailer was dumped out, and Campbell Pet Company’s pods in their parking lot were broken into. A sign from Browning’s lawn care business was left behind, connecting the two crimes together.

“I was like, no way, that’s not even possible,” Browning said.

Browning tells FOX 12 he woke up to a voicemail from a Campbell Pet Company worker that said, “Looks like maybe your truck was stolen and stuff was dumped at our place.”

“Who would do this, you know? Just shock,” said Browning.

Surveillance videos from Laurelwood Baptist Church where Browning kept his trailer tell the story. It appears a man on a bike spent quite a bit of time in the parking lot around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kevin Kruse, a worship pastor at the church, says he asked a youth group student about the man.

“‘Hey do you remember passing a guy on a bike?’ And the student said, ‘Oh yeah, that creepy guy on a bike?’” said Kruse.

Fast forward to around 9:15 p.m. on the surveillance footage and it shows a car park directly next to the trailer. Then around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, video shows the trailer being towed away.

“It was just heartbreaking, one thing after the next. Like I spent all my last 20 years trying to build this business up, and then all of sudden it’s taken from me and I have no way of…it’s just a matter of time before I start losing customers,” said Browning.

Laurie Campbell-Leslie, Campbell Pet Company’s owner, says they also feel violated. The thieves burglarized storage pods outside their business, but she says they’re merely inconvenienced when compared to Browning’s loss.

His trailer has been a part of the neighborhood for years, and now that it’s gone he says the main source of income for his family is too.

“I’m a hardworking guy. I just want to provide for my family and do what’s right and to have my own living just taken out from me one day. Everything’s gone,” said Browning.

Campbell-Leslie says they had a few things stolen out of their storage pods, but nothing of great value.

Browning lost about $10,000 in equipment, which is essentially his livelihood unless he gets his trailer back.

