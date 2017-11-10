Police: One person injured in stabbing in downtown stabbing; suspect arrested

One person was injured in a stabbing that happened in downtown Portland Thursday night.

Portland police said they responded to the report of a stabbing near Southwest College Street and Southwest 6th Avenue at 8:08 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man with a non-life-threatening minor injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said during the investigation, officers learned the suspect and victim were involved in a disturbance and the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife. Officers found the knife believed to be used in the stabbing while searching the area.

According to police, officers were able to identify the suspect and learned he was inside an apartment building in the 1900 block of Southwest 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to that location and took the suspect into custody. The name of the suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Portland Police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

