Police arrest man after Portland State student injured in stabbing

Portland police are investigating a stabbing that left a Portland State University student injured Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Cheerful Tortoise bar near the PSU campus after a 911 call reported a stabbing just after 8 p.m.

Police found a 28-year-old man hurt. They said there was a fight and he was injured in a stabbing.

Cheerful Tortoise employees told FOX 12 the fight was outside the bar and had nothing to do with the business.

A PSU spokesman confirmed the man is a student.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The student is expected to be OK.

Currently, it isn't known if the suspect is associated with PSU as well.

Police said as they were investigating, they found the knife they believed was used in the attack and later found the suspect inside an apartment building on Southwest 5th Avenue.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Shawntaviou Henderson. He was booked in the Multnomah County Jail on a second-degree assault charge and a probation violation for a previous conviction of manufacture of a destructive device.

Henderson is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Monday.

Earlier this week, a man was shot and killed near the PSU campus, but he was not connected with the school.

