On the Go with Joe with Lift For The 22

Posted: Updated:
BEAVERCREEK, OR (KPTV) -

When military members return home has veterans, the transition back to civilian life can be hard.

In an effort to help veterans’ homecomings, Lift For The 22 is an organization that started in Oregon that’s designed to provide free one year gym memberships to the veteran community.

By partnering with 240 fitness facilities across the nation, Lift For The 22 gives out thousands of gym memberships to veterans every year.

It is estimated 22 veterans commit suicide everyday, a figure which inspired Life For the 22’s name and mission.

To learn more about the program, visit LiftForThe22.org

