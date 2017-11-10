On the Go with Joe with Lift For The 22

When military members return home has veterans, the transition back to civilian life can be hard.

In an effort to help veterans’ homecomings, Lift For The 22 is an organization that started in Oregon that’s designed to provide free one year gym memberships to the veteran community.

By partnering with 240 fitness facilities across the nation, Lift For The 22 gives out thousands of gym memberships to veterans every year.

It is estimated 22 veterans commit suicide everyday, a figure which inspired Life For the 22’s name and mission.

One day before #VeteransDay2017 we are learning how @liftforthe22 helps vets through exercise. Started in Oregon- now helps 1000s nationwide! pic.twitter.com/ZnvQUGcTrZ — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) November 10, 2017

To learn more about the program, visit LiftForThe22.org.

