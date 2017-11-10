Bodies found near Pittock Mansion confirmed to be missing Aloha teen, Washington suspect

Rick Vaughan described his daughter Annieka as an artistic person with a beautiful soul who was interested in singing, drawing and writing poetry.

Rick Vaughan with a photo of his daughter Annieka Vaughan on Friday (KPTV)

Scene where bodies were found near Pittock Mansion in northwest Portland on Wednesday. (KPTV)

Two bodies found near Pittock Mansion in northwest Portland have been confirmed to be a missing Aloha teen and a suspect in a criminal investigation from Washington.

The medical examiner reported Friday that the bodies discovered Wednesday are 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan and 23-year-old Zachary Petersen. Police described their deaths as a murder-suicide carried out by Petersen.

Washington County deputies asked for the public’s help locating Vaughan and Peterson last week after Vaughan ran away from home Oct. 30.

Investigators said she was believed to be with Petersen and possibly traveling to Seaside or Sacramento, California.

Investigators said Petersen was a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation and he had called a crisis line in Washington prior to disappearing. He was described as suicidal and possibly armed with a gun.

On Monday, Petersen’s truck was found abandoned on the 3500 block of Northwest Cornell Road near Forest Park. Vaughan’s backpack was found in the truck.

Crews scoured the area and trails in Forest Park in the days that followed.

On Wednesday, a Mountain Wave Search and Rescue K-9 located the bodies near the intersection of the Wildwood Trail and the Upper MacLeay Trail about 80 feet off the trails.

Police did not confirm the identities of the bodies Wednesday, pending autopsy results, but officers said the case was being investigated in connection with the disappearance of Vaughan and Peterson.

On Friday, Portland Police Bureau detectives and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office reported Petersen is believed to have shot and killed Vaughan before shooting and killing himself.

Rick Vaughan, Annieka’s father, spoke Friday and described his daughter as a beautiful soul who would be grateful for everyone who tried to find her.

