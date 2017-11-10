Simon Max Hill talks to MORE about casting local talent

Simon Max Hill has wrapped up his time as the casting director of "Portlandia," but he's always on the lookout for local talent.

When TV shows and movies aren't filming in Portland, Simon is still plenty busy.

He scouts for actors across the Rose City for other parts, such as roles in training videos and commercials.

Those jobs can propel actors to later appear in bigger projects.

Simon told MORE's Stephanie Kralevich how he frequents comedy shows, open mics and more. He also shared how online applicants can stand out.

