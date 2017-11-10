Crews battle fire at boarded-up NE Portland home; needles found inside

Crews battled a fire at a boarded-up home near Northeast 99th Avenue and Burnside Street in Portland on Friday.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Northeast 99th Avenue at 10:57 a.m.

They arrived to find large flames coming from the roof. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack, while other crews searched for potential victims.

Crews at the scene suspected there could be homeless people inside the boarded-up house. An ambulance was requested as a precaution.

No people were found inside during the initial search of the building.

Just arrived at a house fire on NE 99th just east of I205. Fire is out, smoke still coming from roof. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/mUwLuarUpY — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) November 10, 2017

Portland Fire & Rescue reported that vacant structures pose a “unique” set of hazards for firefighting efforts.

In this case, firefighters said hypodermic needles were strewn about the floor, which posed an injury risk to firefighters searching on their hands and knees.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

