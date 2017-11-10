Nora Hart shares her family's take on a Thanksgiving favorite: Brussels sprouts

On Thanksgiving, everybody is familiar with the stars of the show: stuffing, mashed potatoes, and of course the turkey.

But FOX 12's Nora Hart and her nutritionist husband came up with a way to add a little healthy flare to your plate without losing any flavor.

Plus there's bacon involved, so it can't be bad.

Here is Nora's full recipe for the Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Pecans so you can make it at home:

Ingredients:

• 2 lbs Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cut into halves

• 1 lb bacon, cooked crisp and chopped

• 4 tablespoons avocado oil

• 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

• 4 tablespoons grated white cheddar cheese

• 1 cup roasted, and salted pecans, roughly chopped

• Sprinkle of salt and black pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°. In a large mixing bowl and add brussels sprouts with avocado oil, rosemary, salt and pepper. Toss well. Line a sheet tray with foil, and wipe with non-stick spray or butter. Place brussels sprout mixture onto tray and spread out so sprouts are in a single layer. Roast for 20 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp. Remove from oven and sprinkle with bacon, pecans and cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy!

