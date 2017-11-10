TriMet announces plan for tribute at Hollywood Transit Center

TriMet announced Friday that it is accepting proposals from artists for a tribute wall at the Hollywood Transit Center.

The move is a way to honor all those affected by the deadly MAX train stabbings earlier this year.

It’s now been more than five months since the stabbings, but riders who use this platform regularly told FOX 12 they think about this terrible tragedy when they’re at the stop, and said a permanent memorial will help make sure nobody forgets.

In May, two men died from stab wounds after they tried to protect two teenage girls, who police say were targeted by Jeremy Christian in a racist rant on the train.

A third man was stabbed but survived his injuries.

TriMet is now encouraging both professional and amateur artists to submit proposals for a new display of artwork, and is leaving many of parameters of the project open to creativity. But the agency said the main goal of the tribute is to show gratitude for the courage of those who were targeted, and those who stood up to hate.

The tribute will be incorporated into the wall of the ramp leading up to the MAX station. It will also include phrases and words from the original memorial that will be selected by the family members of those who died and the impacted survivors.

A special plaque will accompany the memorial to explain what it is.

FOX 12 spoke to several people at the transit center about what they would like to see.

“I just feel like it’s kind of important to recognize not only the people who were killed helping other people, and helping their lives, but also kind of recognizing the acceptance that this city and this community needs to have of all different groups of people regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation and all that kind of stuff,” said Sophia Landau.

“I think the most important thing for me is that the families of the victims be the first voice, and that it’s a place to them that resonates with who their family members were, and I do think that a lot of the statements that were made were very beautiful and spontaneous and if that could be incorporated, I think that would be really great,” said Ingrid Hindel.

The final artist selected will be given a budget of $70,000 for the project. The space for artwork is roughly 21,000 square feet.

Anyone interested in submitting a proposal for the tribute can find the project guidelines from TriMet here.

