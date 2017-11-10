Deputy CEO, former interim superintendent out at Portland Public Schools

The deputy chief executive officer who recently served as interim superintendent has been fired by Portland Public Schools.

Dave Northfield, director of media relations for the district, confirmed Friday that Yousef Awwad is no longer employed by PPS, effective immediately.

According to a bio on the district’s website, Awwad was recruited out of Arizona in 2014 to serve as the chief financial officer for PPS. He was promoted to deputy chief executive officer in the fall of 2016 and served as interim superintendent this year as the school board worked to fill the vacant permanent position.

Guadalupe Guerrero was announced as the new superintendent in August.

Northfield released a statement Friday saying Awwad’s departure is part of a “reorganization” process.

“Last week the superintendent announced the first phase of the reorganization of the central office, and this departure aligns with the superintendent's goal to build a new team of leadership to support him and his vision for PPS going forward,” according to Northfield.

Northfield said Awwad was an at-will employee, meaning he could be terminated without cause and without the decision needing to be approved by the school board.

Northfield said the superintendent “exercised his right to begin building a new leadership team that complements his leadership style.”

No other details were released by the district.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.